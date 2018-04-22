FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Revelers of all ages came to Fort Lauderdale for a special celebration to benefit early childhood education.

Jack & Jill Children’s Center hosted its Flip Flops on the Docks celebration to benefit early childhood education, Saturday night.

The event, held at the Lauderdale Yacht Club, aimed to raised money to build an elementary school.

The festivities featured food, drinks, dancing, and auctions — all for a good cause.

“Well it’s important to help the families and to have Jack & Jill continue in their lives with this proven model of education and family strengthening,” said Steve Halmos, secretary of the center’s board of directors. “We’re committed to this campaign and, hell or high water, we’re gonna get it finished.”

The Jack & Jill Children’s Center has been serving the families and children of Broward County for over 75 years.

