Broward campus monitor accused of soliciting teenagers faces judge

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A campus monitor who worked at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach has made an appearance in court after he allegedly solicited minors at the school.

Alton Johnson, 31, appeared in a Broward County courtroom on Wednesday following his arrest.

“Back in February, investigators with the special victims unit here at the Broward Sheriff’s Office began a joint investigation with schools police from Broward County Public Schools,” BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said. “Through that joint investigation, we were able to arrest a man named Alton Johnson.”

Investigators said the campus monitor allegedly solicited minors, including several students at the high school.

“The investigation revealed that Johnson reached out to two minors and asked them to send him explicit videos,” Codd said. “For one of those minors, he offered to pay them in exchange for a video.”

According to detectives, the 31-year-old sent an explicit video, a couple having sex, to one of the teenagers.

“In another case, Johnson is accused to have sent pornographic materials to another minor,” Codd said.

Because the 31-year-old was in a position of authority, detectives believe there could be other victims.

Johnson remains behind bars at the Broward County Jail. He was granted $177,000 bond.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

