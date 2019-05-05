Broward Boys & Girls Club fundraiser mixes wine and footwear

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County helped give donors a reason to get glamorous.

The organization hosted its Wine, Women and Shoes fundraiser in Hollywood, Saturday morning.

Attendees sipped on a glass of wine while they shopped for shoes of various styles and enjoyed a fashion show.

Fashionistas who showed up took the opportunity to dress to impress.

“We got a lot of women here and a lot of exciting shoes and models, and we’re here to raise money for the most amazing cause in Broward County: Boys & Girls Clubs,” said Jim Robertson, chair of the organization.

The Boys & Girls Clubs work to provide leadership and enrichment to underprivileged youth. They help children with academics, sports and enrichment activities.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.