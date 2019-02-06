Broward Boulevard re-opened after fire crews cap gas leak

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Boulevard has been re-opened after Fort Lauderdale firefighters capped a gas leak underneath the roadway.

The leak happened near the 3000 block of West Broward Boulevard around noon, Wednesday.

“In this particular situation, [the leak] was underneath some of the road as well as some of the sidewalk,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, “so it gave crews quite a challenge where they had to use jackhammers and excavation equipment in order to get some of the roadway up, so they were able to access the pipe.”

Neighboring businesses lost customers while the road was closed to fix the leak.

Dutch Pot Senior Operations Manager Audrey Knight said, “Especially during lunch-time, and this happened like around 12-ish, so give or take, we did lose a lot of income today, but really, it’s about the safety of everybody.”

All lanes re-opened around 5:15 p.m.

