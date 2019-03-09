Broward Bar celebrates pioneers for International Women’s Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Bar Association celebrated women pioneers in the legal profession for International Women’s Day.

On Friday, the association honored the first female circuit, county and chief judge in Broward County, the first female assistant state attorney and the first female assistant public defender.

Happening Now! A Celebration of Women in the Legal Community Broward’s Women Pioneers Thank you to everyone who helped put together this successful event and congratulations to all of the Honorees. #InternationalWomensDay #BrowardBar #BCBA pic.twitter.com/n52A8tZRqS — Broward Bar (@Broward_Bar) March 8, 2019

The association organized the ceremony to thank the trailblazers for their work and lasting impact.

