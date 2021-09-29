SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Aviation Department is hosting a job fair for the upcoming holiday travel season.

The fair is being held at the FLA Live Arena, formally known as the BB&T Center, in Sunrise.

It started at 9 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m.

More than 26 employers from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are looking to hire full-time and part-time employees.

The event is free of charge.

Masks are required.

