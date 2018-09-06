Broward Animal Care shelter set to host adoption event in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward’s animal shelter is hosting a three-day adoption event this weekend in Fort Lauderdale.

The shelter will be waiving fees for all dogs and cats, including the $20 deposit to hold a stray or lost pet.

Adopters will receive a special swag bag as part of the promotion.

The goal is to empty kennels in preparation for next week’s deep cleaning and sanitization of the entire facility. Officials said the shelter will be closed on Sept. 11 for this to take place.

The adoption event will run from Friday to Sunday at Broward County Animal Care, located at 2400 S.W. 42nd St.

