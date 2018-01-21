Broward animal adoption center hosts free rabies clinic

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Broward pet adoption center worked with local pet owners to keep their furry friends safe and sound, Saturday morning.

The Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center hosted a neighborhood rabies clinic for dogs and cats at Hagen Park in Wilton Manors.

Each vaccine and license tag came with a microchip to greatly increase the chances of a lost pet being found.

The services were provided by PetSmart charities free of charge.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.