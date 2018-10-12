FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Airport workers from Broward County took to the streets of downtown Fort Lauderdale demanding an increase in pay.

Friday afternoon’s demonstration, held in front of the Broward County Government Center, involved flight attendants, baggage handlers, security officers, bus drivers and concession workers.

“We are hardworking people. We are the faces that people see when they get into the airport,” said protester Sandra Smith. “We are the first faces that represent any company, so it’s not right.”

The protest was followed by a march down Broward Boulevard.

Broward County commissioners had promised to pass a wage increase last year.

