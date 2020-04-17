Broward 7th grader prints, assembles hundreds of face shields for healthcare workers

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida seventh grader has been busy printing and assembling hundreds of homemade face shields in Pompano Beach.

Joshua Runde, a student at Calvary Christian Academy, made the masks for healthcare workers at Northwest Medical Center in Margate.

Some local businesses have chipped in to provide Joshua with the materials he needed to make the face shields.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.