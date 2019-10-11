Brothers arrested after gun brought onto Miami Palmetto Senior High School campus

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a family affair in bond court on Friday morning as two brothers faced a judge.

Joshua and Jonathan Mizelle, ages 17 and 15, are facing felony charges after they brought a gun to Miami Palmetto Senior High School.

The siblings were arrested at the school, located in the area of Southwest 118th Street and 74th Avenue, on Oct. 1 after a student notified authorities one of the brothers was armed.

According to the arrest report, the student claimed Joshua had a gun and narcotics on him.

When confronted by police, Joshua denied having a firearm on him and allowed officers to search his vehicle in the student parking lot.

During the search, a loaded handgun, brass knuckles and two knives were found inside of the car.

Joshua was taken into custody.

Jonathan was then taken out of class and was also arrested, due to the siblings arriving to school in the same vehicle.

It was later determined Jonathan was responsible for the weapons being brought onto the school’s campus.

In court on Friday, an attorney for Joshua told the judge, “What I just want to let the court know, not only has he never been in trouble before, he’s a star athlete. He has a scholarship, which unfortunately, is in jeopardy because of this thing. His whole career and his scholarship is in jeopardy.”

Judge Orlando Prescott did not sympathize with the attorney’s words.

“Those are consequences,” said Prescott. “There’s always long-term consequences, good, bad and indifferent and because he’s an athlete [it] doesn’t bear anything with me.”

Both brothers are facing multiple felony charges including possession of a firearm on school property.

Joshua will be released on house arrest while Jonathan will be held in secure detention.

Their next trial date is set for Dec. 13.

