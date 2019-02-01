Brothers abducted by father in Miami found safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police called off a search for two brothers reportedly abducted by their father after the children were found safe.

The two siblings were safely recovered, Saturday.

According to officials, the abduction occurred near the 400 block of Northeast 37th Street, Friday.

Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. in reference to a domestic violence call.

Upon arrival, the mother of the children told officers that Zak Gotay, their father, kicked in her door, grabbed her sons and took off.

“She called me on the phone. She was like, ‘Diana, he took my kids! He took my kids,'” said family friend Diana Devia. “She’s really desperate. She’s hopeless. The way he snatched the children out of them, the older sister was crying.”

Police later confirmed Gotay had kidnapped his two sons, 4-year-old Zakaria and 2-year-old Collins Gotay.

UPDATE: The juveniles have been safely recovered. pic.twitter.com/khkB1E7dCb — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 2, 2019

Gotay was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt and black plaid pants, police said.

“I recognize him because, like I said, it’s a neighbor,” said area resident Luis Aolmos, “but it’s super weird. He doesn’t look like in a mood to kidnap nobody.”

Police are unsure whether Gotay fled the area in a vehicle or on foot.

“I’ve been very angry, I’m not going to lie, the whole day just with this guy who did this,” said Devia. “I’m very upset, and I really hope they’re able to find him and that the kids are fine, because Claudia is a very special person. She’s hardworking, and she loves her kids. So, I really hope this all gets sorted out.”

