FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County teenager has received a COVID-19 vaccine, as his sister remains hospitalized while battling the virus.

Tomas Velasquez, 18, hopes more teens get vaccinated, as he received his shot on Wednesday.

His sister, 15-year-old Paulina Velasquez, remains at Broward Health Medical Center in the intensive care unit.

“I’m getting the vaccine today,” Tomas said. “Not only doing it for my sister, but I’m doing it for everybody else, keeping myself safe and everyone around me safe.”

Tomas said his sister has since started physical therapy. Doctors also hope to take her off of a ventilator this week.

