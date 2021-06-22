FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two young siblings have raised $25,000 for the Child Life and Art Therapy Program at the Broward Health Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital.

The children, ages 7 and 8, made the money by hosting a day of arts and crafts in their neighborhood with all kinds of booths and a variety of activities.

Tuesday morning, they presented the big check — much to the joy of their parents, who are both doctors at the hospital.

“Everybody in the community, whether it was Rio Vista or downtown Fort Lauderdale, chipped in to help make it happen,” Dr. Kira Fenton, the children’s mother, said.

“Organically, it kind of grew into the initiative of starting a charity and realizing there are a lot of children out there that don’t have what they have, especially their health,” Dr. Daniel Fenton, the children’s father, said.

The siblings have watched their parents work for years, inspiring them to do something for those in need. The children said their initial goal was to raise $10,000 for the hospital.

