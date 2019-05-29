Brooklyn-based rapper seen in video tossing trash in Biscayne Bay

MIAMI (WSVN) - People are expressing their outrage on social media after a Brooklyn-based rapper riding a Jet Ski was caught on camera discarding a plastic cup in Biscayne Bay.

The video of rapper Casanova has since gone viral and has several calling the act disgusting.

“People like him are the main problem for our environment,” one comment said on Twitter.

Although Casanova was only seen tossing one plastic cup, trash in the ocean can easily pile up with nowhere to go.

“One cup is many cups. One cup is too much,” said resident Hector Herrera, who has been given the nickname of Hector the Protector and Garbage Collector.

Herrera runs a local tour boating business and took 7News out on Biscayne Bay to see all the waste washing up on the water.

“See it all the time,” he said.

Herrera, like most locals, lives and works in South Florida partly because of the weather and environment.

He said he knows how lucky we are to be surrounded by beauty and that it hits home when that beauty gets distorted with bottles and junk.

“It’s a shame for tourists, for us, for the future,” he said. “It’s a shame people don’t appreciate this beautiful water.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they are now investigating Casanova’s video.

The rapper could possibly face a fine thanks to the video he posted to his own social media account.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.