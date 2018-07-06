Broken water main cuts off service to portion of Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A broken water main has cut off water to a portion of Oakland Park, Friday morning.

According to Oakland Park officials, Florida Power and Light drove a pole through a 10-inch water main overnight in Fort Lauderdale. As a result, water has been turned off for people who live roughly within these Oakland Park areas:

Northeast 45th Street to 69th Street

North Andrews Avenue to North Dixie Highway

Broward County Public Works said they are working on the problem but that there is no timetable for when the advisory will be lifted.

