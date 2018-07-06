Broken water main cuts off service to about 4,000 Broward residents

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A broken water main has cut off water for thousands of residents in Oakland Park, Friday morning.

According to Oakland Park officials, Florida Power and Light crews drove a pole through a 10-inch water main overnight in Fort Lauderdale.

UPDATE: Approx 4,000 residents and businesses in this area are currently without water following an overnight water main break. Once water is restored, people are asked to boil it for at least 48 hours. @OaklandParkFL @mypompanobeach @FTLCityNews @BrowardCounty pic.twitter.com/DiFal4VgEH — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) July 6, 2018

As a result, Broward County Public Works said water has been turned off for about 4,000 residents and businesses roughly within these Oakland Park areas:

Northeast 45th Street to 69th Street

North Andrews Avenue to North Dixie Highway

Officials said the water main break also affects small portions of Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach south of McNab Road.

Broward County Public Works said they are working on the problem, which should be completed today. Once water is restored, a boil water notice will be issued for at least two days.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.