FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A broken sewer pipe has prompted a precautionary water advisory in Fort Lauderdale.

Avoid swimming, fishing, jet skiing and any other water activities in the New River between Southwest Flagler Avenue and Southeast Third Avenue.

The pipe is expected to be repaired by sometime Wednesday.

