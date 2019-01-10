Broken glass shuts down NB Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Broken glass along the northbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway has prompted authorities to shut down the highway in Coral Springs.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene as Florida Highway Patrol troopers diverted northbound traffic at the Sample Road exit, just after 4 p.m., Thursday.

Further south on the roadway, northbound traffic could be seen getting by on the shoulder.

According to investigators, the glass is the result of a three-car crash involving a glass transport vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

