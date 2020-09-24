Broken gas pipeline causes Turnpike shut down in Palm Beach County

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WSVN) – Florida’s Turnpike has been shut down in both directions near Lake Worth due to a broken gas pipeline.

According to Florida Highway Patrol’s West Palm Beach station, the north and southbound lanes of the Turnpike were shut down, Thursday morning.

No injuries have since been reported.

Aerial views provided by WPTV showed a large hole along the empty Turnpike near Mile Marker 97 at Lake Worth Road.

Those in the area reported hearing a large explosion. It remains unclear what caused the gas pipeline to rupture.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe County drivers headed north should avoid the Turnpike and take Interstate 95 instead.

