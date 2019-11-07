Broken electrical duct causes partial closure of SW 8th Street at 2nd Avenue in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a broken electrical duct in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood just hours after fixing a water main break that caused heavy traffic in the area last night.

The roadway had to be shut down for several blocks while crews repaired the water main on Southwest Eighth Street and Second Avenue.

Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer officials said a non-county contractor was responsible for the break.

It caused congestion and confusion among drivers, Wednesday evening.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene where cars were forced to find their way around during rush hour.

Uber driver Samantha Miolla decided to take a break until the traffic died down.

“It’s kind of been like a nightmare all night,” she said.

Residents said traffic in the area is bad, even on a good day.

“It’s horrible. It’s been two hours, almost three hours,” added driver Sandra Rivera.

“Terrible. It’s so terrible,” another driver said. “The traffic here is so crazy every day, every time, all day.”

Things went more smoothly on Thursday morning as Miami Police officers directed traffic through the intersection.

“A lot of traffic,” a second driver said. “It’s only traffic — a lot of calls. A lot.”

One lane was reopened along Eighth Street, allowing better flow of traffic.

7News cameras captured police officers directing traffic around the scene of the break.

Crews began to wrap up repairs on the scene, Thursday afternoon.

It remains unknown when the roadways will reopen fully.

