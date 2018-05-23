British Royal Navy showcases ship in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - A British Royal Navy ship that provided disaster relief in the Caribbean in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria was opened to the media in South Florida, Wednesday morning.

The Royal Fleet Auxiliary Vessel, Mounts Bay, docked at PortMiami for a conference in preparation of the 2018 hurricane season.

“Today is really about showcasing the ship and our ability to respond to crises,” said British Consulate General David Prodger.

With the start of the hurricane season just around the corner, the naval crew said they’re ready.

“Last year’s hurricane season was devastating for the Caribbean,” said Prodger. “We have six overseas territories in the Caribbean and Bermuda, and our role in the U.K. government is to offer as much support as we can when a crisis hits.”

Along with search-and-rescue operations, as well as bringing goods to people, the ship and crew are also prepped to participate in narcotics operations.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.