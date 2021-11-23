DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Brightline train was stopped by a golf cart in Dania Beach.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Old Griffin Road, Tuesday morning.

The golf cart has been towed from the tracks by fire rescue crews.

It remains unclear if anyone was inside the golf cart at the time of the crash.

Old Griffin Road, just south of the Fort Lauderdale International Airport, has been shut down.

