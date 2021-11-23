DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Brightline train was stopped by a golf cart in Dania Beach.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near U.S. 1 and Old Griffin Road, just after 8 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the train hit the unoccupied golf cart.

No injuries have been reported.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene to help tow away the remains of the golf cart.

