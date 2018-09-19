Brightline train crashes into car in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Brightline train has crashed into a car in Hallandale Beach.

Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Pembroke Road and North Dixie Highway, Wednesday morning.

Fire rescue said the vehicle was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

The Brightline system is expected to be down or experience delays.

