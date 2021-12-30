HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Brightline train collided with a vehicle in Hallandale Beach.

The collision happened along East Dixie Highway near 214 Terrace, at around 6 a.m., Thursday.

The vehicle involved could be seen mangled on the side of the street.

Brightline officials said the crash was “a direct result of an individual driving around the gates, which were down, flashing and bells ringing, signaling an approaching train.”

No injuries were reported on board the train, according to Brightline officials.

It remains unclear what condition the driver of the vehicle is in.

Investigators have shut down 214th Terrace as they work the scene.

“It’s amazing how it ended up over there. It must have been some force because the train you can see is down the tracks a little bit and the car is here, closer towards the lights,” said a driver in the area. “It just must have been unbearable.”

