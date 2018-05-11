Brightline to begin service to Miami next weekend

MIAMI (WSVN) - Brightline’s train service is set to officially begin in Miami on May 19.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, officials made the start date announcement following a media event Friday morning.

The announcement was made after Brightline officials and other local leaders rode the train into the MiamiCentral station.

The higher-speed train has been doing simulated service, or testing without passengers, between Miami and Fort Lauderdale since the end of April.

With the start of service in Miami, passengers will now be able to ride the train from Miami to West Palm Beach.

A second phase with service to Orlando is currently underway.

