Brightline submits proposal for train service between Tampa and Orlando

(WSVN) - Brightline wants to expand its presence in the Sunshine State, submitting a proposal for service between Tampa and Orlando in addition to its South Florida routes.

The Florida Department of Transportation said All Aboard Florida, the company behind Brightline, submitted its proposal on Wednesday, Fox 35 reports.

Brightline is currently operating trains with stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, and is in the process of building a rail line that will extend up to Orlando by 2021.

Now the company wants to run an inter-city passenger train from Orlando to Tampa, an endeavor which would expand Brightline’s presence in the Sunshine State. Its proposal says the trains would run alongside Interstate 4.

Any proposal must be first reviewed by a selection committee, who are set to make a decision on Nov. 28, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

