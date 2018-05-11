Brightline set to open its new Miami-Dade stop

MIAMI (WSVN) - Local officials are preparing for the Brightline high-speed train to open its new stop in Miami-Dade.

Brightline executives along with Mayor’s Carlos Gimenez and Francis Suarez will attend a ceremony Friday at the new Miami Central Station.

The train will then make a test run all the way to West Palm Beach and back.

The Miami station is located at Northwest First Avenue and Third Street.

An official date for passenger service to and from Miami has not yet been announced.

