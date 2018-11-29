Brightline may soon have a stop at Disney World

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Brightline’s highly-anticipated expansion to Orlando may come with a stop directly at Walt Disney World.

The state of Florida on Wednesday approved Brightline’s plan to offer service between Orlando and Tampa, months after Gov. Rick Scott announced it would seek proposals for rail service between the two cities. Fox 13 reports Brightline was the only company to submit a proposal.

Additional negotiations are expected between Brightline and utilities, local land owners and communities along the route. One of those conversations may be with Disney.

According to WFTV, a train map Brightline was using to recruit investors shows a Disney station between Orlando and Tampa.

However, Disney has not yet said if they have approved a station on its property.

In the past, Disney has not been on board with other train serves traveling through its property. In the 80s, Disney didn’t support plans for a Maglev train from the Orlando International Airport to the resort. The service also would also have had route from Epcot to the I-Drive district.

As part of the application, Brightline projects projects the 88-mile route would produce about 16,500 temporary jobs during the three years of construction, and 1,600 permanent jobs, Fox 13 reports.

Brightline has not commented on the plans.

