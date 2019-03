MIAMI (WSVN) - Brightline, soon to be re-branded as Virgin Trains USA, is looking to add additional stations throughout Florida.

The new potential stops for the train service includes Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Walt Disney World and PortMiami.

The company is floating the proposals among potential investors.

