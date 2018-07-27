Brightline hosts youth organization for trip between Miami, West Palm Beach

MIAMI (WSVN) - Brightline hosted a roundtrip experience to help a youth organization finish their summer internship.

The company teamed up with URGENT, Inc. and took 90 students on a round-trip journey between Miami and West Palm Beach. The teens and young adults got the opportunity to learn about rail safety, travel and tourism.

“I’m attracted to it because I do want to be an engineer when I grow up, so when I see high-tech stuff like this, I do want to know what it’s about,” said student Trisitan Francis. “I’m intrigued by it a lot, so that’s why I’m really excited to be on here.”

URGENT, Inc. works to empower youth to help and transform their communities.

