Brightline cleaning stations, trains several times an hour to help prevent virus’ spread

MIAMI (WSVN) - As the coronavirus continues to spread in South Florida, transit officials are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of travelers.

Brightline is cracking down on COVID-19 and taking steps to sanitize trains, refill hand sanitizer dispensers and raise awareness on the spread of germs.

Cleaning measures have become so substantial that Brightline stations and trains are being wiped down several times an hour.

“We’ve trained our teammates to let them know exactly what we’re doing in the stations and on the trains, so that if guests do come in and have questions, they’re prepared and armed to answer those,” Brightline Senior Vice President Ben Porritt said.

Brightline officials are also reminding guests to travel responsibly during the outbreak by washing their hands often and canceling trips if they feel sick.

