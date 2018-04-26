Brightline announces train service will expand into Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Brightline, the higher-speed train currently servicing Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, announced Thursday morning that it will soon be expanding into Miami.

Simulated service, or testing without passengers, between Miami and Fort Lauderdale is set to begin on Saturday. Brightline says passenger service will commence in the coming weeks after performing necessary training and testing. An official date for passenger service to and from Miami has not yet been announced.

For those traveling between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, the company said there will be a new schedule to accommodate the addition of a Miami stop.

Brightline said they will operate on an hourly schedule during weekdays, with trains departing on the hour from West Palm and 37 minutes past the hour from Fort Lauderdale.

On Fridays, there will also be an additional Fort Lauderdale departure at 11:57 p.m.

The new schedule will begin on Saturday and is currently available for booking, the company says.

