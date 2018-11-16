Brightline annaounces partnership with Virgin, will now be called Virgin Trains USA

MIAMI (WSVN) - Brightline trains will soon be a thing of the the past. Instead, you will soon see Virgin Trains USA.

The business recently announced a partnership with Virgin, and that they take on the name Virgin Trains USA.

Brightline trains came to South Florida in early 2018, and currently travel from Miami to West Palm Beach. The company has goals to expand its service to Tampa and Orlando, and they hope to build a railing system that will connect Las Vegas to Southern California.

“Our private sector-led effort to reinvent passenger rail service in America is taking another leap forward with the addition of the Virgin team,” said Wes Edens, chairman of Brightline. “Virgin has built a respected and trusted brand in travel and hospitality. With our shared focus on customer experience, powered by a culture of innovation and disruption, we are well positioned to build on our success.”

Brightline will rename itself Virgin Trains USA by the end of the month, and they will transition into the Virgin branding in 2019.

