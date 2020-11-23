Brightline and Walt Disney World reach agreement for Disney Springs train station

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Brightline plans on opening a train station at Disney Springs in Orlando.

Walt Disney World and Brightline have reached an agreement and made the announcement on Monday morning.

According to Brightline, the agreement is conditioned upon certain obligations, which include obtaining government approvals.

Brightline said the proposed Disney Springs station will include a lobby on the ground level of the station, passenger facilities and then an upper-level train platform.

The exact location of the train station has not been announced.

“We’re excited to work with Brightline as they pursue the potential development of a train station at Walt Disney World Resort, a project that would support our local economy and offer a bold, forward-looking transportation solution for our community and guests,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort.

The company’s expansion from West Palm Beach to the Orlando International Airport is set to be completed in 2020.

