BridgePrep Academy Village Green evacuated after MDFR responds to hazmat situation

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are currently investigating a hazmat situation at BridgePrep Academy Village Green in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the school, located in the area of Southwest 120th Street and 132nd Court at 11 a.m., Tuesday.

The campus has been evacuated as a precaution.

According to rescue officials, three individuals are being assessed.

It is unclear if they will be transported.

