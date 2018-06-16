Brickell visitor says woman he met at bar stole $75K in cash, jewelry

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man visiting South Florida said the woman he invited back to his hotel robbed him of thousands of dollars worth of cash and jewelry, early Saturday morning.

New Jersey resident Israel Sosa told 7News she met the woman at Blue Martini in Brickell.

“I was like, ‘Wow,’ so I approached her, and I bought her a drink,” he said.

Several hours went by, as the two remained in each other’s company.

“We were together from, like, 1:30 in the morning until the place closed down,” he said.

Sosa then invited her back to his hotel, and this was when, he said, she took advantage of the situation.

Surveillance video shows Sosa and the mystery woman entering the hotel.

“The last thing I remember was the faucet running, and then I jumped out of bed,” he said.

When he woke up, Sosa said he immediately realized both his chain and $5,000 in cash were stolen.

“I looked at my table where I put my watch. It wasn’t there,” he said, “so I ran to the door, and there was a towel on the door so it wouldn’t slam, and she left the faucet running.”

That’s when he ran downstairs to find she was gone. He then called police.

Now, as he comes to terms with being the victim of a crime, Sosa said his frequent trips to Miami are coming to an end.

“I love this place here. I was going to come back three months from now, but after that, I don’t think I’ll ever come back here again,” he said.

If you have any information on this woman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

