Brickell travel agent offers tips for holiday travelers

MIAMI (WSVN) - Traveling during the holidays doesn’t have to turn South Florida residents into Grinches. With a little planning, they can deal with any crowded airport or travel delay this season brings their way.

With the holidays right around the corner, a much-debated matter is when to make travel reservations.

“I recommend you book it today,” said Gus Machado with Brickell Travel.

The travel guru said it doesn’t pay to book closer to the travel dates.

“The prices will start going up because they’ll see the trends,” he said.

Machado also advises travelers flying in a big group, either with family members or with friends, to avoid buying the tickets all at once.

“What I recommend to save money is book one ticket at a time,” he said. “Get the least expensive, then buy your seats after one at a time. You’ll save a lot of money that way.”

Machado said the early bird gets the worm, especially with saving money on airfare.

“I recommend you take the early flights, the 6:30-in-the-morning flights,” he said. “Those are the ones most people don’t want, but those will give you the best prices available.”

If flying isn’t an option, there are plenty of other fun ways to travel during the holidays.

“Cruises are hotter than ever. There’s more ships than ever, more boats to fill.”

Travelers need to be patient before cruising the open sea. Machado said they should take their time before making a purchase.

“Shop around and see what cruise lines offer,” he said. “The prices are not going to go down, but what the cruise lines are doing now: They’re giving you amenities or perks, and that can save you thousands of dollars per person.”

“Staycations” are also a viable alternative for travelers who want to avoid the hassle of driving or dealing with airport hassles.

“‘Staycations’ are really the important things the 3 to four days drives and stuff,” said Machado.

Machado said, the wisest thing travelers already on vacation mode can do is to book a travel agent.

“We know up to date what is going on, every resort and every airline, so it gives you a chance to have an expert take care of you,” he said.

But travelers need to remember what’s most important: having fun.

Travel agents offer relatively low fees. They get most of their commission from airline companies or from resorts.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.