Brickell Bridge reopens following malfunction

MIAMI (WSVN) - Both north and southbound lanes of the Brickell Avenue Bridge in Miami have reopened, according to officials.

Crews worked to repair the drawbridge that links Brickell to downtown Miami when it got stuck, Thursday afternoon.

As of Saturday morning, pedestrians are advised to use the southbound side of the bridge.

Alternate routes included the South Miami Avenue and the Southwest Second Avenue bridges.

