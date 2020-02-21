Brickell Avenue Bridge remains stuck in up position for second day

MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers in Brickell continue to deal with traffic detours, as the Brickell Avenue Bridge remains locked in the up position for another day.
The drawbridge developed mechanical and electrical problems with the span locks on Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
The City of Miami Police Department closed traffic in both directions on the bridge as a precaution.
The bridge was placed in an upright position but has since been slightly lowered.
Drivers are encouraged to use the South Miami Avenue Bridge or the Southwest Second Avenue Bridge as alternate routes.
Vehicle and pedestrian access along the bridge will be diverted until further notice.
