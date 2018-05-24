Brazilian butt-life doctor in Hialeah charged with malpractice

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida doctor faces malpractice charges following the death of a patient during a Brazilian butt-lift.

James McAdoo is accused of performing the procedure on 29-year-old Heather Meadow who suffered medical complications and died in May of 2016 at a Hialeah plastic surgery facility.

He has now been charged with medical malpractice and failing to keep records for surgery charges.

The doctor reportedly disputes the allegations.

