Brazen crook sneaks into home, steals TVs in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras were rolling as a crafty crook snuck into a South Florida home.

Video showed a man ringing the doorbell on three different occasions at the home in North Lauderdale on New Year’s Eve.

Once he realized no one was home, the crook broke into the garage and stole two TVs and a box of rolled coins.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

