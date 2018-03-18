Branches of Bravery hosts fundraiser for Parkland shooting victims at Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, Fla. (WSVN) — A student-run foundation is working for change in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.

Branches of Bravery hosted a fundraiser at Aventura Mall, Saturday morning.

The organization was formed by Stoneman Douglas students who wanted a way to remember their fallen classmates and teachers.

“Our initial goal is to plant 17 trees at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in honor of the 17 lives that were lost, and to build a beautiful reflection garden in the community of Parkland,” said Branches of Bravery founder Madison Leal.

Each person who donates will receive a tile to decorate, which will be used to create a temporary wall at the mall.

The group’s founder hopes to continue their work in other communities coping with tragedy.

