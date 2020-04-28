Braman BMW delivers 200 meals to healthcare workers at Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - Braman BMW has delivered meals to local healthcare workers.

The company rolled out a caravan filled with 200 dinners on Monday and handed them to medical workers at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Organizers said they wanted to show their gratitude.

“We’re thanking the first responders and the real heroes of our community: the doctors, the nurses and everyone that’s on the support staff for everything that they’re doing for us because they’re putting their life on the line for us and everyone in our community, and this is the very least thing that we could do,” Willie Peraza said.

The 200 meals are part of an even bigger effort to deliver 2,000 meals in partnership with Chick-fil-A.

Those meals will be delivered throughout the week to hospitals across South Florida.

