BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida farm is paying tribute to 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

Fox 13 reports that Hunsader Farms in Bradenton shared an aerial view of their 2021 corn maze on Facebook. Written in the corn are the works “RIP Gabby,” followed by a cross and a heart.

“With this being so close to home and heavy on our hearts, we wanted to pay tribute to Gabby and her family,” the farm wrote in its caption. “This National story has not just helped find Gabby, but has helped find other missing persons. To Gabby’s family: our thoughts and prayers are with you!”

Petito went missing in August while on a cross-country road trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. After a nationwide search, her body was found in a national park in Wyoming.

Investigators determined that she had been strangled to death.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the case. However, he was also reported missing after telling his parents he was going on a hike in a Florida nature reserve.

The FBI said items belonging to Laundrie, along with potential human remains were found Wednesday,

A medical examiner is currently working to identify the remains.

