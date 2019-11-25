Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade spread holiday cheer with annual Christmas tree sale

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Boys & Girls Club in Miami-Dade County spread some holiday cheer in Coconut Grove.

Club members hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the annual Christmas Tree Sale.

Families lined up to buy fresh cut trees and wreathes that were available at the club on Southwest 32nd Avenue and U.S. 1, Monday.

To mark the season of giving, all profits will be donated to a good cause.

“This has been going on for many, many years, here in Miami. It’s a tradition, and all the proceeds that we make here goes right back to the clubs,” said President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, Alex Rodriguez-Roig. “To the Boys & Girls Clubs, to serve the 8,000 kids that we serve every year through the five facilities, so it’s a great time to be happy and raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs.”

Santa Claus made an early appearance to celebrate the event and brought a bag full of treats.

