Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade to hold annual gala on new Norwegian cruise ship

MIAMI (WSVN) - Norwegian Cruise Line announced they will hold an annual gala that supports the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade on board its newest ship.

The 13th Annual Wild About Kids Gala will take place on Nov. 16 and 17 on board the Norwegian Encore, a yet-to-launch, $1 billion cruise ship.

During the gala, attendees will have access to the cruise line’s attractions that include a two-level go-kart race track and an over 10,000 square-foot indoor virtual reality complex. Attendees can also enjoy entertainment on the ship, which will include a performance of “Kinky Boots,” a Tony Award-winning musical.

Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Andy Stuart and his wife Allison Stuart are both avid supporters of the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade. Stuart will co-chair this year’s gala, organizers said.

“This year’s Wild About Kids Gala is the hottest ticket in town,” Andy Stuart said. “Taking place on our brand new billion-dollar ship, which sets sail on her first revenue cruise after this epic Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade fundraising celebration, the gala provides attendees access to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity while doing a world of good for thousands of local children. I implore both loyal and first-time Boys & Girls Club supporters to take part in this truly meaningful experience!”

Organizers said the goal of the 2019 gala is to double the attendance of the 2018 gala and raise over $1.5 million. All money raised during the gala will help fund programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade.

Gala sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are now available. Sponsorships and tickets range from $1,750 to $100,000.

For information about sponsorships and underwriting, visit the gala’s website or contact Rhia Hunter at 305-446-9910 ext. 30 or through email at rhunter@bgcmia.org.

