Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade hosts Christmas tree sale

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s Christmas tree time for plenty of households and the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade have got you covered.

The club’s 37th annual 2018 Christmas tree sale kicked off along Southwest 28th Street and 32nd Avenue, Monday evening.

Hand-picked Fraser firs straight from North Carolina and wreaths of all sizes are up for sale.

“So we’ve got trees from all sizes, from 5 feet to 14 feet, and we’re excited about it because it’s another year and another opportunity to make everybody happy again,” said Alex Rodriguez-Roig with the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade.

They’re open for business from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. beginning Tuesday until all of the trees are sold.

