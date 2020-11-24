Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade begins annual Christmas tree sale

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is offering some holiday help to benefit children in need.

The Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade is continuing its annual tradition of selling Christmas trees and wreaths at their club located at 2805 SW 32nd Ave.

The trees went on sale on Monday and stand 5 feet to 14 feet tall.

The organization also has other Christmas items for sale.

“We’ve had to adapt so much with COVID. We’ve had to adapt and create full-day programs — when kids are out of school, they’re spending their entire day with us,” said Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade president Alex Rodriguez-Roig, “so then, keep them safe, keep them educated and keep them going, because people need to work and parents needed a place to leave their kids.”

The proceeds of the sales will benefit the Boys and Girls Club’s programs.

